In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less