In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja 1000sx
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS
|90 PS PS