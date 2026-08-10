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Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 1000sx Scrambler 1200 x
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 10.79 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc1200 cc
Power142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS90 PS PS

Filters
Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L15 l
Ground Clearance
135 mm-
Length
2100 mm-
Wheelbase
1440 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
238 kg228 kg
Height
1190 mm1185 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm820 mm
Width
825 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium rims
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
142 PS @ 10000 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
56 mm80 mm
Max Torque
111 Nm @ 8000 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Compression Ratio
11.8:1-
Displacement
1043 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-DiscWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line FourLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Chassis
Twin-tube, Aluminium-
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 144 mmMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
ø41 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 120 mmMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management FunctionExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Display
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,74,19613,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
11,40,00012,43,000
RTO
91,20099,440
Insurance
31,59637,345
Accessories Charges
11,4000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,38729,656

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