In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs 10.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 21.7 kmpl.