In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl.