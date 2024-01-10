In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours.
Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours.
The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
