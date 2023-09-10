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Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power & torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs Ninja ZX-4R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 1000sx Ninja zx-4r
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 10.79 Lakhs₹ 9.4 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc399 cc
Power142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS75 PS PS

Filters
Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
STD
₹9.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L-
Ground Clearance
135 mm135 mm
Length
2100 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
238 kg189 kg
Height
1190 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm800 mm
Width
825 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm290 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
142 PS @ 10000 rpm75 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm39.1 mm
Max Torque
111 Nm @ 8000 rpm39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.8:1-
Displacement
1043 cc399 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line FourLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm57 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Chassis
Twin-tube, AluminiumTrellis, high-tensile steel
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 144 mmMonoshock
Front Suspension
ø41 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 120 mmUSD Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road,Sports
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management FunctionTFT Colour Instrument Cluster
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4.3 Inch TFT
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,74,19610,47,790
Ex-Showroom Price
11,40,0009,40,000
RTO
91,20075,200
Insurance
31,59632,590
Accessories Charges
11,4000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,38722,521

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