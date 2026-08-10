In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja 1000sx
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS
|124 PS PS