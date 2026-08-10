hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesNinja 1000SX vs KX 450F

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX vs Kawasaki KX 450F

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs KX 450F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 1000sx Kx 450f
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 10.79 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc449 cc
Power142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS-

Filters
Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L6.2 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm340 mm
Length
2100 mm2185 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1485 mm
Kerb Weight
238 kg110.0 kg
Height
1190 mm1275 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm955 mm
Width
825 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/80-19
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
142 PS @ 10000 rpm-
Stroke
56 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
111 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
DigitalDigital DC-CDI
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.8:112.8:1
Displacement
1043 cc449 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-DiscHydraulic Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line FourSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm96.0 mm
No of Cylinders
41
Chassis
Twin-tube, AluminiumPerimeter, Aluminium
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Tourer BikesDirt Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 144 mmNew Uni-Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/lowspeed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload.
Front Suspension
ø41 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 120 mmø49 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping.
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management Function-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,74,1968,67,251
Ex-Showroom Price
11,40,0007,79,000
RTO
91,20062,320
Insurance
31,59625,931
Accessories Charges
11,4000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,38718,640

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Kawasaki India launches K-CARE package for MY22 Z650RS, Ninja 1000SX bikes
30 Nov 2021
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 1000SX with new colours for 2022.
Kawasaki India rides in Ninja 1000SX at 11.40 lakh
27 Nov 2021
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers