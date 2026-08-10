In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Kawasaki KX 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs KX 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja 1000sx
|Kx 250
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS
|-