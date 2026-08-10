In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs KLX 450R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja 1000sx
|Klx 450r
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|23.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|449 cc
|Power
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS
|-