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HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX-4R vs Tiger 850 Sport

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power and torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
Ninja ZX-4R vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx-4r Tiger 850 sport
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 9.4 Lakhs₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Mileage24.18 kmpl19.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity399 cc888 cc
Power75 PS PS85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
STD
₹9.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
135 mm-
Length
1990 mm2248 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1556 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg-
Height
1110 mm1410-1460 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm810-830 mm
Width
765 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
200 kmph
Max Power
75 PS @ 14500 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
39.1 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 13000 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
399 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57 mm78.0 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steelTubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Front Suspension
USD ForkMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
TFT Colour Instrument Cluster-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFT5" TFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,47,79013,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
9,40,00011,95,000
RTO
75,20095,600
Insurance
32,59032,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,52128,694

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