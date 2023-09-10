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HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX-4R vs Street Triple

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power and torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Ninja ZX-4R vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx-4r Street triple
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 9.4 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage24.18 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity399 cc765 cc
Power75 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
STD
₹9.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
135 mm-
Length
1990 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1402 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg189 kg
Height
1110 mm1047 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm826 mm
Width
765 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
200 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
75 PS @ 14500 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
39.1 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 13000 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
399 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
57 mm78 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
USD ForkShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
TFT Colour Instrument ClusterRake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch TFTTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,47,79012,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
9,40,00010,86,300
RTO
75,20086,904
Insurance
32,59034,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,52125,966

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