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HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX-4R vs Bonneville Bobber

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX-4R engine makes power and torque 75 PS PS & 39 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Ninja ZX-4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Ninja ZX-4R vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx-4r Bonneville bobber
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 9.4 Lakhs₹ 12.88 Lakhs
Mileage24.18 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity399 cc1200 cc
Power75 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
STD
₹9.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
STD
₹12.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
135 mm-
Length
1990 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1500 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg251 kg
Height
1110 mm1055 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm700 mm
Width
765 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
200 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
75 PS @ 14500 rpm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
39.1 mm80 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 13000 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
399 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
57 mm97.6 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMono-shock RSU with linkage
Front Suspension
USD Fork47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
TFT Colour Instrument ClusterSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with brushed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.4, Trail - 92 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,47,79014,28,544
Ex-Showroom Price
9,40,00012,87,500
RTO
75,2001,03,000
Insurance
32,59038,044
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,52130,704

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