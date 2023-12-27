In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX4R engine makes power and torque 77 PS @ 14500 rpm & 39 Nm @ 13000 rpm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour. The Ninja ZX4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less