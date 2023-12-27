Saved Articles

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Ninja ZX4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
77 PS @ 14500 rpm55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
39.1 mm60 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 13000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
399 cc649 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourInline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valves
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57 mm83 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,48,0827,72,771
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,0006,89,000
RTO
67,92055,120
Insurance
31,16228,651
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,37716,609

