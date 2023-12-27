Saved Articles

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R vs Kawasaki Z650RS

In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Ninja ZX4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹6.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
77 PS @ 14500 rpm67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
39.1 mm60 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 13000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
399 cc649 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57 mm83 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,48,0827,76,058
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,0006,92,000
RTO
67,92055,360
Insurance
31,16228,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,37716,680

    Latest News

    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
    27 Dec 2023
    The new Kawasaki Ninza ZX-6R is powered by a 636 cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine.
    India Bike Week 2023: New Kawasaki Ninza ZX-6R makes India debut
    9 Dec 2023
    The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.
    2024 Kawasaki ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition unveiled. Check what's new
    16 Dec 2023
    The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
    Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
    10 Dec 2023
