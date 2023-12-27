In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX4R engine makes power and torque 77 PS @ 14500 rpm & 39 Nm @ 13000 rpm. On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. The Ninja ZX4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less