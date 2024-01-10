In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs 6.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX4R engine makes power and torque 77 PS @ 14500 rpm & 39 Nm @ 13000 rpm. On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 66 PS @ 8500 rpm & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 650 in 1 colour. The Ninja ZX4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less