Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R vs Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Ninja ZX4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
77 PS @ 14500 rpm142 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
39.1 mm56 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 13000 rpm111 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
399 cc1043 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57 mm77 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,48,08212,74,196
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,00011,40,000
RTO
67,92091,200
Insurance
31,16231,596
Accessories Charges
011,400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,37727,387

