In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja zx 6r
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.6 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|636 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|124 PS PS
|108 PS PS