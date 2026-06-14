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HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX 6R vs Tiger 900

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx 6r Tiger 900
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage23.6 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity636 cc888 cc
Power124 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Visual Comparison

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Windshield View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L20 L
Length
2025 mm-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Height
1105 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg219 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm820 mm
Width
710 mm930 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
250 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
124 PS @ 13000 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
45.1 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 11000 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
636 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak swingarmMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
101 mm Trail,-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,86,35915,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00014,40,000
RTO
99,9201,15,200
Insurance
37,43940,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,79834,296

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