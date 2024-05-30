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HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX 6R vs Tiger 850 Sport

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx 6r Tiger 850 sport
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Mileage23.6 kmpl19.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity636 cc888 cc
Power124 PS PS85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L20 L
Length
2025 mm2248 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Height
1105 mm1410-1460 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg-
Saddle Height
830 mm810-830 mm
Width
710 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
250 kmph
Max Power
124 PS @ 13000 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
45.1 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 11000 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
636 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm78.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak swingarmMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
101 mm Trail,-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5" TFT screen
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,86,35913,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00011,95,000
RTO
99,92095,600
Insurance
37,43932,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,79828,694

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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets two new colour options. Check them out
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