In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja zx 6r
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.6 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|636 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|124 PS PS
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS