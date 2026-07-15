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HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX 6R vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx 6r Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage23.6 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity636 cc1200 cc
Power124 PS PS100 PS PS

Filters
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Length
2025 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Height
1105 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
710 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Max Power
124 PS @ 13000 rpm-
Stroke
45.1 mm80 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 11000 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
636 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak swingarmTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
101 mm Trail,-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,86,35912,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00011,09,000
RTO
99,92088,720
Insurance
37,43935,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,79826,501

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