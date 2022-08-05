In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja zx 6r
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.6 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|636 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|124 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS