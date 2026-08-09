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HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX 6R vs V-Strom 650XT

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx 6r V-strom 650xt
BrandKawasakiSuzuki
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 8.83 Lakhs
Mileage23.6 kmpl25.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity636 cc645 cc
Power124 PS PS69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS

Filters
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Windshield View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L20 L
Length
2025 mm2275 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm170 mm
Height
1105 mm1405 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg216 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm835 mm
Width
710 mm910 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
250 kmph
Max Power
124 PS @ 13000 rpm-
Stroke
45.1 mm62.6 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 11000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
636 cc645 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak swingarmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkTelescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
101 mm Trail,-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,86,3599,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,0008,85,180
RTO
99,92070,814
Insurance
37,43927,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,79821,141

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