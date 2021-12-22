In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 500 engine makes power and torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Ninja 500 vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja 500
|Street twin
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.31 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|451 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|45.41 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS