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Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja 500 engine makes power and torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
Ninja 500 vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 500 Street twin
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage26.31 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity451 cc900 cc
Power45.41 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Ninja 500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Length
1995 mm2090
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Wheelbase
1375 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
171 kg-
Height
1120 mm1114 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm760 mm
Width
730 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
294 km-
Max Speed
190 kmph-
Max Power
45.4 PS @ 9000 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm80 mm
Max Torque
42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
451 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-discWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm84.6 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steelTubular steel cradle
Rear Suspension
Monoshock AbsorberKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
12V, 8.6Ah-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,38,0008,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
5,66,0007,95,000
RTO
45,28063,600
Insurance
26,72026,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,71319,017

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