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HomeCompare BikesKX65 vs F77 [2022-2024]

Kawasaki KX65 vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Kawasaki KX65 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX65 Price starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The KX65 mileage is around 30 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
KX65 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx65 F77 [2022-2024]
BrandKawasakiUltraviolette
Price₹ 3.12 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity64 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
KX65
Kawasaki KX65
STD
₹3.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
3.8 Litres-
Length
1590 mm-
Ground Clearance
305 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1120 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg197 kg
Height
955 mm-
Saddle Height
760 mm800 mm
Width
760 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
210 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-60/100-14, Rear :- 80/100-12Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
51 kmph140 kmph
Stroke
41.6 mm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
64 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
6 speedSingle reduction helical gear box
Bore
44.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Tubular, semi-double cradleSteel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork/210 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Rear Suspension
Uni Trak Swingarm/240 mmMonoshock - preload adjustable
Features
Additional Features
Rake - 27 DegreeAdditional Features Of VariantRide Modes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,47,0283,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
3,12,0003,80,000
RTO
24,9600
Insurance
10,06819,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,4588,589

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