In 2026 Kawasaki KX65 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX65 Price starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The KX65 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
KX65 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx65
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.12 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|64 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|-
|47.4 PS PS