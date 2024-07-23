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Kawasaki KX65 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 Kawasaki KX65 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX65 Price starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The KX65 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
KX65 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx65 Interceptor 650
BrandKawasakiRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.12 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity64 cc647.95 cc
Power-47.4 PS PS

Filters
KX65
Kawasaki KX65
STD
₹3.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX65 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
3.8 Litres13.7 L
Length
1590 mm2119 mm
Ground Clearance
305 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1120 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg218 kg
Height
955 mm1067 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm804 mm
Width
760 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
210 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-60/100-14, Rear :- 80/100-12Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
51 kmph212 kmph
Stroke
41.6 mm67.8 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
64 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooledInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
44.5 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular, semi-double cradle-
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork/210 mmTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Uni Trak Swingarm/240 mmTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Additional Features
Rake - 27 DegreePaper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,47,0283,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
3,12,0003,32,073
RTO
24,96027,096
Insurance
10,06821,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,4588,180

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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