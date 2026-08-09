In 2026 Kawasaki KX65 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX65 Price starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The KX65 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
KX65 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx65
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.12 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|64 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|-
|47 bhp PS