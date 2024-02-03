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Kawasaki KX65 vs KTM RC 390

In 2026 Kawasaki KX65 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX65 Price starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The KX65 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
KX65 vs RC 390 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx65 Rc 390
BrandKawasakiKTM
Price₹ 3.12 Lakhs₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl25.89 kmpl
Engine Capacity64 cc373 cc
Power-43.5 PS PS

Filters
KX65
Kawasaki KX65
STD
₹3.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX65 Visual Comparison

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Left Side View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
3.8 Litres13.7 l
Length
1590 mm2145 mm
Ground Clearance
305 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1120 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg172 kg
Height
955 mm830 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm824 mm
Width
760 mm760 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
210 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-60/100-14, Rear :- 80/100-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
51 kmph169 kmph
Stroke
41.6 mm60 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
64 cc373 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooled1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplatePASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
44.5 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Tubular, semi-double cradle-
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork/210 mmWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Rear Suspension
Uni Trak Swingarm/240 mmWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Features
Additional Features
Rake - 27 DegreeCornering ABS, Quickshifter+
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,47,0283,66,456
Ex-Showroom Price
3,12,0003,18,172
RTO
24,96025,453
Insurance
10,06822,831
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,4587,876

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