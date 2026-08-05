In 2026 Kawasaki KX65 or KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX65 Price starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The KX65 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
KX65 vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx65
|390 adventure [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 3.12 Lakhs
|₹ 3.42 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|64 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|-
|43.5 PS PS