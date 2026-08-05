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HomeCompare BikesKX65 vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025]

Kawasaki KX65 vs KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]

In 2026 Kawasaki KX65 or KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX65 Price starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 3.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, 390 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The KX65 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 390 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 30 kmpl.
KX65 vs 390 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx65 390 adventure [2020-2025]
BrandKawasakiKTM
Price₹ 3.12 Lakhs₹ 3.42 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity64 cc373 cc
Power-43.5 PS PS

Filters
KX65
Kawasaki KX65
STD
₹3.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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390 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 390 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹3.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
3.8 Litres14.5 L
Length
1590 mm2154 mm
Ground Clearance
305 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1120 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg1430 mm
Height
955 mm1400 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm855 mm
Width
760 mm900 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
210 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-60/100-14, Rear :- 80/100-12Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
51 kmph180 kmph
Stroke
41.6 mm60 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
64 cc373 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooledSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplatePASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
44.5 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular, semi-double cradle-
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork/210 mmWP Apex 43 mm Upside Down
Rear Suspension
Uni Trak Swingarm/240 mmWP Apex Shock Absorber
Features
Additional Features
Rake - 27 DegreeToothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,47,0283,90,657
Ex-Showroom Price
3,12,0003,41,877
RTO
24,96027,880
Insurance
10,06820,900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,4588,396
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresQuick acceleration

Cons

Lacks low-end torqueHigh seat height

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Latest Videos

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The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
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<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
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KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
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