In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
KX 450F vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 450f
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|-
|12.50 PS PS