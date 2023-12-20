In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs 6.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Trident 660 in 4 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less