In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
KX 450F vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 450f
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|-
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm