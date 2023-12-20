In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs 7.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 26.14 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less