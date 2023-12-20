In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs 10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 118 PS @ 12000 rpm & 79 Nm @ 9350rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 2 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less