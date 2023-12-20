In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less