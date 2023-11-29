In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin Price starts at Rs 9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Speed Twin engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm @ 4250rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Speed Twin in 3 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Speed Twin mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less