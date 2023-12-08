In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs 9.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less