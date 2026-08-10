In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
KX 450F vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 450f
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|-
|78 PS PS