Kawasaki KX 450F or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs 10.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 21.7 kmpl.