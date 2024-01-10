In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less