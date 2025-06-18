In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
KX 450F vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 450f
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|-
|84.3 PS PS