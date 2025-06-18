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HomeCompare BikesKX 450F vs V-Strom 800 DE

Kawasaki KX 450F vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
KX 450F vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 450f V-strom 800 de
BrandKawasakiSuzuki
Price₹ 7.79 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity449 cc776 cc
Power-84.3 PS PS

Filters
KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX 450F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L20 L
Ground Clearance
340 mm220 mm
Length
2185 mm2345 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
110.0 kg232 kg
Height
1275 mm1310 mm
Saddle Height
955 mm855 mm
Width
830 mm975 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/80-19Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Stroke
62.1 mm70 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.8:1-
Displacement
449 cc776 cc
Clutch
Hydraulic Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
96.0 mm84 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Perimeter, Aluminium-
Body Type
Dirt Bikes-
Rear Suspension
New Uni-Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/lowspeed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload.Link type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
ø49 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping.Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Launch Control
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,67,25112,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,00011,00,763
RTO
62,32088,061
Insurance
25,93135,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,64026,307

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