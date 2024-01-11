In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less