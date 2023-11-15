In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less