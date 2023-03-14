In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less