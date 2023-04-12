Saved Articles

Kawasaki KX 450F vs Kawasaki Z650RS

In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹6.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
62.1 mm60 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.8:1-
Displacement
449 cc649 cc
Clutch
Hydraulic ClutchWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
96.0 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,67,2517,76,058
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,0006,92,000
RTO
62,32055,360
Insurance
25,93128,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,64016,680

    Latest News

    The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
    Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
    12 Apr 2023
    The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
    India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
    18 Oct 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
    Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
    16 Jul 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    View all
     