In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W800 Street engine makes power & torque 52 PS @ 6500 rpm & 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The W800 Street mileage is around 29.68 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less