In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs 6.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 66 PS @ 8500 rpm & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Versys 650 in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl.