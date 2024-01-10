In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less