Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Ninja 650 - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs 5.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.