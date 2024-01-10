In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less