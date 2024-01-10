In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja ZX4R engine makes power & torque 77 PS @ 14500 rpm & 39 Nm @ 13000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less